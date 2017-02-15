Breaking Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms possible

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Severe weather warnings are in effect for several areas in South Carolina:

Until 12:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Southeastern Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg, and Clarendon Counties

Until 12:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Colleton, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties

Tornado Warning – Berkeley County and Dorchester Counties

If you’re in the affected area, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

At 11:56 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Indian Field, moving east at 55 mph. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

For the rest of the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clearing will take place overnight with lows around 40.

We’re looking forward to sunny and cooler conditions for Thursday with highs around normal in the low 60s.

A quick rebound will take place this weekend with highs near 70 to the mid 70s over the weekend under a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a slight chance of a shower Saturday.

Charleston, SC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 80% 68 ° F precip: 80% 68 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 30% 56 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 7-Day Inland 7-Day Beach Charleston Hourly