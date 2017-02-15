Breaking Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms possible

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Breaking Weather Alert Graphic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)  — Severe weather warnings are in effect for several areas in South Carolina:

Until 12:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Southeastern Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg, and Clarendon Counties

Until 12:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Colleton, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties
Tornado Warning – Berkeley County and Dorchester Counties

If you’re in the affected area, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

At 11:56 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Indian Field, moving east at 55 mph. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

For the rest of the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clearing will take place overnight with lows around 40.

We’re looking forward to sunny and cooler conditions for Thursday with highs around normal in the low 60s.

A quick rebound will take place this weekend with highs near 70 to the mid 70s over the weekend under a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a slight chance of a shower Saturday.

Charleston, SC Hourly Forecast

12pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
7-Day Inland
7-Day Inland
7-Day Beach
7-Day Beach
Charleston Hourly
Charleston Hourly

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s