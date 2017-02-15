Body found in tent in Ladson

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
body found

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the discovery of a body in Ladson.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, deputies responded to a wooded area in the 9000 block of Highway 78 after a person walking the area found the body in the woods near the highway.

The body was found inside a camping tent that was inside a larger tent, according to an incident report.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

