Blue Buffalo recalling cans of dog food due to possible aluminum presence

WFLA Published: Updated:
blue-buffalo-homestyle-healthy-weight-adult-chicken-wet-dog-food

(WFLA) – Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling cans of dog food, the company announced on their website on Monday.

A supplier notified the company of the possible presence of aluminum in a production run of cans.

The recall affects only Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables in a 12.5 ounce cans.  The cans have a UPC code of 8-40243-10017-0 and a best by date of August 3, 2019.

No other products are involved and the company has not received any reports of illness or injury as a result of the problem.

Cans be returned for a full refund at your local retailer.

For more information, dog owners can call 866-800-2917.

