Authorities working crash involving school bus in Charleston County

Breaking News

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) —  Emergency personnel is responding to a wreck involving a school bus in Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Awendaw Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County EMS responded to the 6200 Block of Hwy 17 North just before 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

It is not known if any children were on board at the time of the incident.  We are working to learn more details.

