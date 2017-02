CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A celebration of education is scheduled at the Zucker Family School of Education.

The Wall of Fame celebration recognizes individuals, alumni, and community partners for their contributions to quality education in the Lowcountry.

The event will be held Wednesday, February 15, at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston from 6-9 p.m. News 2’s Octavia Mitchell is the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Registration for this event is by invitation and available by clicking here.