Target recalls patio benches

NATIONWIDE — (WCBD) About 1,300 patio benches sold at Target are under recall for collapsing during use.

The recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set at Target stores nationwide and online at Target’s website.

The model number can be found on the front page of the product’s assembly instructions or on the product’s packaging.

Name Model Number Bench Size Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench 009-00-3894 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise 009-00-2005 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam 009-00-2006 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange 009-00-2007 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green 009-00-2008 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy 009-00-4568 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan 009-00-4573 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

So far, Target has received six reports of the benches collapsing. One person suffered a knee injury.

Consumers can return the benches as well to any Target store and get a full refund.