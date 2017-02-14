Target recalls patio benches

NATIONWIDE — (WCBD) About 1,300 patio benches sold at Target are under recall for collapsing during use.
The recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set at Target stores nationwide and online at Target’s website.
The model number can be found on the front page of the product’s assembly instructions or on the product’s packaging.
|Name
|Model Number
|Bench Size
|Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench
|009-00-3894
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise
|009-00-2005
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam
|009-00-2006
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange
|009-00-2007
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green
|009-00-2008
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy
|009-00-4568
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
|Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan
|009-00-4573
|56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)
So far, Target has received six reports of the benches collapsing. One person suffered a knee injury.
Consumers can return the benches as well to any Target store and get a full refund.