Prescribed fire scheduled on Naval Weapons Station

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and the Air Force Wildland Fire Center will conduct a prescribed fire today, Feb. 14, on the Naval Weapons Station. The prescribed fire will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14 and continue until approximately 6 p.m.

A prescribed fire is not a wildfire. It is a managed burn, conducted by trained natural resources professionals. These fires are coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments.

Prescribed fires serve many ends. They reduce natural fuel loads present in the woods, enhance timber and wildlife habitat, restore ecosystems and suppress forest diseases and pests.

Please do not call 911 or the local fire departments to report these fires.