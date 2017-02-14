Playoff High School Basketball – Round 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Round one of the playoffs began with Bishop England charging past Lake City, 79-26. The Bishops are going for their fourth consecutive state championship. They host Strom Thurmond on Thursday night in the second round.

In the boys’ ranks, Goose Creek and West Ashley were the top two teams in Region VII-AAAAA.

The Gators went undefeated in region play (14-0) and haven’t lost since December 2016. Their two losses have come against schools from Louisiana and Georgia so technically, the Gators are undefeated against schools from the Palmetto State.

Blake Hall’s team opens the playoff portion of their schedule against Carolina Forest on Wednesday evening.

West Ashley made it all the way to the state quarterfinals last season. Ronnie DuPre’s small, fast lineup tore teams apart and wore them out during their playoff run in 2016. He’s hoping his team picks up a page out of that playbook on Wednesday in their playoff opener against Lexington.