One dead after car and motorcycle collide

Georgetown County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a motorcycle and car collided in Georgetown county.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the collision happened at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Woodland Avenue.

Juanita Anderson was driving her 2007 Chevy Tahoe west on Woodlands Avenue when she turned into a private drive.

She was hit by a 2016 Kawazaki motorcycle traveling east on her passenger side.

Anderson was wearing her seat belt and is uninjured.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing his helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was declared dead at the scene.

