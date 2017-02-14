Obscenity etched in church’s front door in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The word “bitch” was carved into the front door of the Vanguard Community Church, according to Spartanburg deputies. They got the call at the church on West Blackstock Rd. on Feb. 12.

“We’re in the process of trying to nail down exactly what happened – who and when,” said Pastor Samuel Tyler, who said they noticed the vandalism before their Sunday church service. “I just looked and smiled because this is not the first time.”

He said their building has been targeted before – like the lighting for their sign destroyed and a window broken – but they didn’t call deputies. It’s part of what he calls a change in mentality towards a building once deemed sacred. “There’s almost like a line in the sand that you don’t cross,” he said. “Now, that line is no longer there. They look at a church bout like anything else now.”

He hopes this crime was caught on the surveillance cameras they installed when another church experienced a far worse tragedy.

“We decided to put those cameras up after that situation in Charleston happened,” he said.

As they search through hours of footage, he says they’ll pray for whoever’s face they may find.

“Whether they get caught or not, you either pay now or you pay later. That’s just life. So, we’re not angry by any means,” he said.

The pastor said he did not know of anyone who was upset with the church.

There are no suspects right now.