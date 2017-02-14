NC college student who became porn star gets Lifetime movie

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — The true story of a Duke University freshman turned porn star is now a Lifetime movie.

“From Straight A’s to XXX” is the story of Miriam Weeks.

Weeks started moonlighting as the adult actress “Belle Knox” in 2013 to help pay tuition.

But when she was outed on campus, Weeks faced death threats and cyberbullying.

The Lifetime movie is billed as an indictment of the skyrocketing cost of college and the double-standard for women in porn.

Weeks has been vocal in defending her decision to act in pornographic movies after her story went viral.