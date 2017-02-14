Mount Pleasant mayor to give State of Town address

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page is expected to give her prerecorded State of the Town address before Town Council at 6 p.m. on February 14 at the town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex. The mayor, along with each member of the council, will present the significant projects accomplished in 2016.

They will also talk about the capital improvement projects for this year.

The State of the Town will air on youtube, Facebook, and twitter and will later be available on the town’s website.