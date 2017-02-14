Mount Pleasant mayor to give State of Town address

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
wcbd-mayor-page

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page is expected to give her prerecorded State of the Town address before Town Council at 6 p.m. on February 14 at the town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex. The mayor, along with each member of the council, will present the significant projects accomplished in 2016.

They will also talk about the capital improvement projects for this year.

The State of the Town will air on youtube, Facebook, and twitter and will later be available on the town’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s