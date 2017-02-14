Man charged in hit and run death in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested by police in Sumter and charged with hit and run after a bicyclist was killed.

Diontae Lyquel Walters, 25, of Sumter, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Steve Allen Sumter, 51, of Sumter died after he was hit while riding a bike near South Harvin and Bee streets on Sunday, February 12. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt, officers found the vehicle that struck Sumter and later found Walters at a home and arrested him.

He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.