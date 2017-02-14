Flu cases surge in SC

(WSPA) — Flu activity in South Carolina is high and widespread right now. That’s according to the latest numbers from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC says, there were 77 new lab-confirmed cases in the past week. That’s compared to 19 flu cases this time last flu season.

There were also three confirmed flu deaths, bringing the total deaths this flu season to 16.

In North Carolina, there have been 22 flu-related deaths this flu season, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the latest figures from the CDC, the number of flu cases is surging in 43 states.

There are 14,000 new cases a week. At least 20 children have reportedly died from the virus since late 2016.

Dr. Teresa Foo, Medical Consultant for the Immunization & Acute Disease Epidemiology Divisions at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, says, “Flu activity is high right now. It’s continued to remain high for the last couple weeks nationwide and here in South Carolina, and so we’re really just emphasizing prevention. So anyone who hasn’t gotten their flu shot yet should get their flu shot. It’s not too late.”