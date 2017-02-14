Dorchester County planning for many new road improvements

Traffic is a big problem in the Lowcountry. It’s bad in the Summerville area, and the county is trying to find a way to address the problem.

Mike Murphree is the chairman of the Dorchester County Transportation Authority. “You’ve got Volvo coming, you’ve got the Boeing folks, and then you’re gonna start having the spinoffs that serve those companies. So we need to prepare for that.”

Murphree says they are trying to get about 22 road projects “shovel ready.” “All of a sudden it’s become kind of cool to be working on infrastructure now. Well, we’ve been doing it for decades trying to alleviate and get ahead of the curve or at least get us up to par with some of the major needs that we need.”

One of the roads is highway 78. For about 2 miles around Highway 17-A, 78 would be widened to 5 lanes.

Another major proposal would be to widen the Old Orangeburg corridor from Dorchester road, down old Orangeburg to Mallard and then Jedburg road to 5 lanes nearly to I-26.

Jordy Tupper is a business owner in Dorchester County. “I’m a lifelong resident here and have been working in my businesses here since I graduated from Clemson.”

He says he has been driving Dorchester County roads for quite awhile. “All my life. Before I had a license… Well we’re like a lot of counties. We’re all in need of road improvements terribly.”

He believes the 22 road improvements the Dorchester County Transportation Authority is considering will help out. “The main thing with the road is getting people to where they need to be and having an opportunity to travel more freely.”

Murphy says the DCTA is working on asking the voters to continue the 1% transportation sales tax on a ballot referendum as soon as 2018. Dorchester County Council would have to vote to allow the referendum.

