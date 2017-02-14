Crews respond to reported structure fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C.(WCBD) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a reported structure fire in West Ashley.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Charleston City and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the 1700 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:22 a.m.

We are working to learn more details.

