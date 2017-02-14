City of Charleston to pay legal fees to finish I-526 project

Travis Rice By Published: Updated:
charleston-city-council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says it is willing to foot the bill for whatever legal battle may arise from the I-526 project.

City council approved a resolution Tuesday night that would allow Charleston to pay for legal fees incurred to defend lawsuits during the permitting process of the highway infrastructure improvement.

City officials say they would pay if the funds were availible from other potential sources of revenue such as tax increment financing.

“The city tonight is saying we will stand by side with the county of Charleston,” said Mayor John Tecklenburg, “to defend a lawsuit in order to get 526 completed.”

