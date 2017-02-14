Authorities investigating after robbery at Circle K in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a robbery in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened at the Circle K on Ashley Phosphate Road just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

According to a store clerk, a man, who appeared to be in his mid-twenties, came into the store with a gun, demanding money.

We’re told the suspect was able to get away with about $100. He then left the store on foot, running to the back of the store, away from Ashley Phosphate Road.

The suspect was covered from head to toe in all black with a mask covering his face, according to the victim.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.