Authorities investigating after robbery at Circle K in North Charleston

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Credit: Google Maps
Credit: Google Maps

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a robbery in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened at the Circle K on Ashley Phosphate Road just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

According to a store clerk, a man, who appeared to be in his mid-twenties, came into the store with a gun, demanding money.

We’re told the suspect was able to get away with about $100. He then left the store on foot, running to the back of the store, away from Ashley Phosphate Road.

The suspect was covered from head to toe in all black with a mask covering his face, according to the victim.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s