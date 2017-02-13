Public’s help sought to find missing person

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Missing person found

Adam’s Run, SC (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find this missing person.

Tynisha Drayton
Tynisha Drayton

18-year-old Tynisha Drayton of Gabe Road was reported missing on February 7th by her family.

Her mother says Drayton got into a black sedan, possibly a Honda, in their driveway at around 5:30 p.m. that night and was seen moving towards Highway 174.

Authorities tell us that Drayton suffers from some health issues.

Her family is concerned for her safety and have not been able to contact her since.

If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

 

