One person injured in shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- One person has been injured after a reported shooting in North Charleston.

According to Dispatch, the shooting happened in the 4600 block area of Hyde Avenue in Park Circle just after 5 p.m.

The injured person is being taken to the hospital by EMS, but the exact nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.

North Charleston police responded and are still on the scene.

We will continue to bring you more on this story as more information becomes available.

