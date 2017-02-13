Injuries involved in overturned car accident

Ladson, SC (WCBD)- Authorities say that there have been injuries following a car overturning in Ladson.

The call came in at 3:30 p.m. from the Treeland Drive and College Park Road area in Ladson.

Berkeley County Dispatch could not say how many people were injured or the condition.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, C&B Fire, Berkeley County EMS, and Caromi responded to the scene.

We will bring you more on this story on air and online as it develops.

