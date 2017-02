Charleston, SC (WCBD)- She serves on many boards and committees, but you might be surprised to learn that this top executive and successful businesswoman says she uses the same principles she learned while flipping burgers to make millions of dollars today.

As we celebrate the achievements of local African Americans this month, we look at the career of a woman who says that after 40 years under the golden arches, she’s still lovin’ it.

Carolyn Murray has this Hidden History.