Fatal Hit and Run in North Charleston

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Generic cop lights

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- One person has died after a hit and run in North Charleston.

Authorities tell us that the collision between a car and a pedestrian happened at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon outside the Northwoods Mall food court.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries.

Police tell us that the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic woman with brown hair.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this story on air and online as more information becomes available.

