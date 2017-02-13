Dog dies after visit to local park

Charleston, S.C.—In response to a citizen report, the city of Charleston has temporarily closed the Bees Landing dog park on Ashley Gardens Boulevard, and HAZMAT crews are testing the area for any evidence of strychnine, a common rat poison that is not used in any city parks.

On Sunday, a citizen reported that her dog, Dixie, died shortly after walking through the dog park, and that Dixie’s veterinarian had suggested the possibility of strychnine poisoning.

“The safety of the people and animals who visit our parks are our top priority,” said city of Charleston Director of Parks, Jason Kronsberg. “As a dog lover myself, I know how much Dixie will be missed, and we will not reopen the dog park until we have confirmed there is no evidence of strychnine contamination.”

The city of Charleston will release more information after HAZMAT crews have completed their work.