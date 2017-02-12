Report claims President Trump may visit North Charleston Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The second full week of February could be a very big week for Boeing, capped off with a visit from President Donald Trump.

The 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Facility in North Charleston will vote on February 15th over whether or not they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers (IAM).

A CNN correspondent reported on Twitter, via his White House correspondent colleague, that President Trump will “visit Boeing’s South Carolina Facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so.”

Neither Boeing nor GOP representatives have confirmed this is true.

This possible visit also comes as Boeing is expected unveil its new 787-10 Dreamliner.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WCBD News 2 and Counton2.com as more information becomes available.