Charleston County, South Carolina (WCBD)- Fire crews were dispatched to 3464 Ashley River Road for a report of a structure fire just after 6:30am Saturday morning.

A News 2 viewer sent in a photo of fire crews working the house fire. They reported that both lanes were blocked off by firetrucks.

Dispatch confirms the scene was cleared around 8:00am.

It’s unclear if there was any major damage to the home. The Fire Marshall is on scene working the investigation.