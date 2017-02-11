Villanova gets top overall seed in NCAA’s early rankings

John Marshall, AP Published: Updated:
Jay Wright
Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Reigning national champion Villanova is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s preliminary rankings.

The Wildcats (23-2), No. 2 in the AP Top 25, joined Kansas (21-3), Baylor (21-3) and Gonzaga (25-0) as the top seeds released on Saturday.

The selection committee followed the lead of the College Football Playoff by releasing the top 16 seeds early to drum up interest before Selection Sunday on March 12. The rankings are based on games through Friday.

Villanova was slated as the top seed in the East Region and would play in New York. Kansas, No. 3 in the AP poll, was the top seed in the Midwest, Baylor was No. 1 in the South and Gonzaga topped the West.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s