‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ protest to be held in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Protesters are getting ready to gather at Planned Parenthood offices across the Carolinas. This is a nationwide protest to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website http://www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.

In South Carolina, protests are scheduled for Planned Parenthood locations in Charleston and Columbia.