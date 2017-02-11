Crews respond to fire in McClellanville

McClellanville, SC (WCBD)- Crews responded to a fire in McClellanville Saturday morning.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says the fire happened at around 10:15 a.m. on North Highway 17 near River Road and Gillette Road.

The crews arrived to find flames coming out of the front door of a single-wide mobile home.

Authorities were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire in an aggressive exterior attack.

No injuries have been reported and the fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

