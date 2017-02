(WCBD)- Community members from all over the Lowcountry plan to gather at Jessen Landing Saturday to help cleanup the Ashley River.

In 2016 nearly a ton of garbage and debris was collected and picked up in and around the river.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, you’re asked to meet at Jessen Landing at the corner of Dorchester and Ladson Road at 9:30am. The cleanup will end around 2pm, where volunteers will be given a box lunch for their efforts.