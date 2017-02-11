Authorities respond to fire in North Charleston

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to an outside fire in the North Charleston-Hanahan area.

According to Dispatch, North Charleston Fire responded.

The fire happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block area of Hanahan Road.

We will continue to bring you more on air and online as this story develops.

