Authorities respond to fire in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to an outside fire in the North Charleston-Hanahan area.

According to Dispatch, North Charleston Fire responded.

The fire happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block area of Hanahan Road.

We will continue to bring you more on air and online as this story develops.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.