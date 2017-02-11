Authorities respond to car fire downtown

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities responded to a car fire downtown early Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the car fire happened around 2 p.m. on Exchange street and East Bay street.

No injuries have been reported yet.

City of Charleston Fire and Police responded to the scene.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.