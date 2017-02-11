Authorities respond to car fire downtown

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Fire Generic

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities responded to a car fire downtown early Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the car fire happened around 2 p.m. on Exchange street and East Bay street.

No injuries have been reported yet.

City of Charleston Fire and Police responded to the scene.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

