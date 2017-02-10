Whole Foods’ sales decline again, grocer cuts forecast

FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2013, file photo, produce is placed on a Whole Foods paper bag in Andover, Mass. Grocery chain Whole Foods is cutting about 1,500 jobs, or 1.6 percent of its workforce, over the next eight weeks as it looks to lower prices and keep up with competition, the company announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2013, file photo, produce is placed on a Whole Foods paper bag in Andover, Mass. Grocery chain Whole Foods is cutting about 1,500 jobs, or 1.6 percent of its workforce, over the next eight weeks as it looks to lower prices and keep up with competition, the company announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Whole Foods says quarterly sales fell 2.4 percent at established locations, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines as it faces competitive pressures. The company also cut its sales and profit forecast for the year.

The Austin, Texas-based company has said it is working on better distinguishing itself from rivals, while also appealing to a broader base of customers with lower prices. It is also cutting costs and launched an offshoot chain, 365 by Whole Foods, that focuses on lower costs and convenience.

For the quarter ended Jan. 15, the company earned $95 million, or 30 cents per share. Not including one-time items, it earned 39 cents per share, in line with expectations.

Total revenue was $4.92 billion. Analysts expected $4.98 billion.

