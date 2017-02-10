VIDEO: Northeastern knocks off CofC with a buzzer beater

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Bolden Brace hit the game-winner from the baseline as time expired and Northeastern escaped with a 73-72 road win at College of Charleston on Thursday night at TD Arena.

STUNNED AT THE BUZZER: @GoNUmbasketball tops @CofCBasketball 73-72. Cougs fall to 19-6 on the season pic.twitter.com/15iXjryRA7 — Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) February 10, 2017

The Huskies (14-11, 7-6 CAA) had four players in double figures, but it was the reigning CAA Rookie of the Week with his ninth point that won it all.

Charleston’s Nick Harris hit a jump hook with 22 seconds remaining to give the Cougars (19-7, 10-3 CAA) a 72-71 lead.

After a missed jumper by T.J. Williams with three seconds left, Brace got the offensive rebound and made the miraculous last-second shot.

Joe Chealey scored a game-high 28 points as the Cougars lost their first in three league games. Northeastern, meanwhile, rebounded from dropping the last six out of seven games in CAA play.

Both teams shot 45 percent or better from the floor including Northeastern (47.4%) and CofC (45.5%). The Cougars lead by 16 points at halftime, 37-21, but the Huskies scored 52 second-half points to claw back.

The College will play its next three-straight games on the road beginning with a rematch at William & Mary on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. (ET) in Williamsburg, Va. The game will be televised regionally on Comcast SportsNet and locally on MeTV.