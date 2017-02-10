The Citadel will begin selling beer at Joe Riley Park this season

CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the first time in the school’s 21-year tenure at Joe Riley Park, beer will be sold at The Citadel baseball games during the 2017 season. Athletic Director Jim Senter announced the full policy Friday.

“Our focus in each of our venues is to give fans a top-notch experience,” Senter said. “We realize many of our collegiate colleagues and the team we share Joe Riley Park with offer beer as a fan amenity. I am pleased with the new policy allowing fans at The Citadel baseball games to have similar options as when they attend a Charleston RiverDogs game. We are committed to ensuring all of our fans enjoy their time at our sporting events, and this policy outlines the proactive steps we have taken to reach that goal.”

Beer will be sold for every home game, beginning with the season-opening Charleston Crab House Challenge. All fans of legal drinking age will be permitted up to three beer purchases, tracked by wristbands and hand stamps. In addition, a family-friendly, alcohol-free zone will be established for every home game. The complete beer sales policy is below:

· All patrons wishing to purchase or consume beer must present proper identification showing they are of legal age

· Each person wishing to drink beer will have a wristband placed on their wrist and their hand stamped with indelible ink, limiting each person to one wristband per game

· Each wristband will have three tabs which can only be removed by the concessionaire upon purchase of a beer

· Beer will be served in a clear, plastic 12-ounce cup, with a three-beer maximum

· All beer sales will cease at the end of the 7th inning

· A designated driver program will be in place allowing all properly credentialed designated drivers one free soft drink

The Citadel baseball team begins its season Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. against Kansas. The Charleston Crab House Challenge begins at Noon that day with a matchup between Virginia and Liberty.