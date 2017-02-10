Tent and camper being used at new Charleston City mini fire station

If you drive down Cainhoy road, you might be surprised to see what the latest City of Charleston Fire Station looks like. It’s a camper with a tent garage next to it.

Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Davis tells News 2, “Well, basically we have a lapse of coverage area.”

Those living in parts of Cainhoy lived too far from the nearest fire station to get the lowest homeowner insurance rate. “The people in this area outside of our 5 miles radius from the station on Marina Drive have been paying higher than average premiums for typical City of Charleston residents. This will bring those premiums down.”

To fix the problem, the city has opened a mini fire station with 2 firefighters working out of a camper and a tent building for their fire truck. It’s on Cainhoy road next to Coastal Firearms. “We have several neighborhoods in this area where they’ve seen escalating home insurance prices and they’re not getting the coverage they deserve from the City of Charleston.”

Charles Floyd lives in Cainhoy. “I think it’s great. This area needs another fire department… I think it’s great that they put forth the effort to make it come down faster, whereas if they wait for a year or two to build a station, then we’re still paying higher rates for a year or two.”

The ISO organization told the department this mini-fire station would temporarily satisfy the coverage needed to get the lower insurance rate.

Chief Davis says the 2 firefighter option will also satisfy the department’s 4 firefighter response policy when arriving at fires. “If there’s no defined life hazard, we will not enter until we have two people who are trained to go inside and two people as a back up.”

Davis says this arrangement is only temporary. “We’re the fire department. Everybody wonders, ‘Why would we put people in an RV and a temporary shed?’ because we’re the fire department. We try to immediately fix problems. That’s what we do.”

The camper is expected to be used out there for about the next two weeks or until they can get a mobile home style building put on the property. That will be used until July when the metal facility next-door is expected to be completed.

