Suspect sought in Ravenel Family Dollar armed robbery

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an armed robbery in Ravenel.

According to spokesman Major Eric Watson, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, February 9, deputies responded to the Family Dollar at 6347 Savannah Highway to investigate the incident.

Authorities say an armed male wearing dark clothing entered the store just before closing and demanded money.

An unknown amount of cash was stolen. No reported injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.