Summerville High teacher injured in fight between students

By Published: Updated:
summerville high

SUMMERVILLE,SC (WCBD)-  A teacher at Summerville High School was given a possible concussion while trying to break up a fight  on Tuesday.

Teacher, Sarah Nesbit was found laying on the floor, disoriented  and did not know how she ended up on the floor when an officer arrived.

The incident began when two students began fighting. Mrs.Nesbit tried to separate the students when one student pushed her into a wall causing her to fall to the floor.  The two students kept fighting until another teacher arrived and  separated them.

Mrs. Nesbit sought medical treatment and was released with having suffered a possible concussion.

No charges were filed in this incident

