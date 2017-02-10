Summerville High teacher injured in fight between students

SUMMERVILLE,SC (WCBD)- A teacher at Summerville High School was given a possible concussion while trying to break up a fight on Tuesday.

Teacher, Sarah Nesbit was found laying on the floor, disoriented and did not know how she ended up on the floor when an officer arrived.

The incident began when two students began fighting. Mrs.Nesbit tried to separate the students when one student pushed her into a wall causing her to fall to the floor. The two students kept fighting until another teacher arrived and separated them.

Mrs. Nesbit sought medical treatment and was released with having suffered a possible concussion.

No charges were filed in this incident