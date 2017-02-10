Police seek suspect responsible for Family Dollar store robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston police officers are responding to a call of an armed robbery of the Family Dollar on Highway 78 in North Charleston.

The suspect is described as a black male 5’8″, weighing 130 pounds wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans with a white doctors mask around their face. The suspect was armed with a silver revolver and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the business. The suspect was last seen running towards Fernood Drive and possibly entering a blue unknown make or model car.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.