Police seek suspect in robbery attempt at Check to Cash

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) – The Charleston City Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a man who attempted to steal from the store on January 13th, Check Into Cash at 2049 Savannah Highway.

The suspect is described as a black male in their mid to late 20’s, 5 foot to 5’2″ wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white shoes.

If you have any information please contact the City of Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434, Central Detectives Unit or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111