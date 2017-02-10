Police seek suspect in robbery attempt at Check to Cash

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) –  The Charleston City Police Department  is seeking help from the public to find a man who attempted to steal from the store on January 13th, Check Into Cash at 2049 Savannah Highway.

The suspect is described as a black male in their mid to late 20’s, 5 foot to 5’2″ wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white shoes.

If you have any information please contact the City of Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434, Central Detectives Unit or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

