Pitchfork-wielding woman rescues boyfriend from attacker

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a pitchfork-wielding woman scared off a man who was attacking her boyfriend over a drug debt.

Citing an incident report, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the unidentified victim says he was hit and pushed into a fence on St. Helena Island on Wednesday afternoon. The victim’s girlfriend heard the commotion and rushed to his aid with a pitchfork, prompting the attacker to flee.

Authorities say the victim told Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies that he owed the attacker $40 for crack.

Deputies did not release any details about the identity of the attacker.

