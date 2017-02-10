One80 Place to hold ceremony to officially re-open renovated Family Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One80 Place is holding a ceremony to officially re-open its Family Center, which has been renovated to serve more women and families thanks to funding from SCE&G and other donors.

The event will take place Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at One80 Place. Parking available along C Street behind the Family Center on One80 Place’s southwest corner.

Officials say last year, according to the Lowcountry Homeless Coalition’s Point-In-Time Count, our region experienced an increase in the number of unsheltered homeless people. This ultimately translated to an increase in the number of homeless families and single women living without shelter.

With only 40 beds in the Family Center, One80 Place needed additional capacity to attempt to address this problem.

We’re told thanks to a generous grant from SCE&G as well as support from Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, One80 Place was able to renovate the Family Center to accommodate an additional 22 beds (a 55% increase).

Construction included converting the Family Center’s kitchen and dining room into a bathroom and female Veterans dormitory.