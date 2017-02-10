One Night Prom for students with special needs

img_0714

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) –  The first ever One Night Prom, a dance for students with special needs took place tonight at Westview Primary school in Berkeley County.

Nearly 100 students got the chance to dress up, have fun and dance.

One Night Prom

Before they hit the dance floor students even got to get their hair and makeup done and even get their shoes shined.

The organizer of the event, Billy Harmon, said this is the first year of the event and hopes to do it every year.

