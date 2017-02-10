Oceanside Collegiate Academy receives the News 2 Cool School award



News 2 presents Oceanside Collegiate Academy with our Cool School award.

All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, a free public charter high school with rigorous academics and a high-level athletic program.

Students attend classes four hours a day. The other half of the day is dedicated to school sports, work, internships, or family support.

A dual-credit high school through a partnership with USC, OCA offers students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit for free.

Congratulations OCA Landsharks!

