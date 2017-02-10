News 2 presents Oceanside Collegiate Academy with our Cool School award.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mcclellanville is our Cool School of the week.
All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, a free public charter high school with rigorous academics and a high-level athletic program.
Students attend classes four hours a day. The other half of the day is dedicated to school sports, work, internships, or family support.
A dual-credit high school through a partnership with USC, OCA offers students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit for free.
Congratulations OCA Landsharks!
Oceanside Collegiate Academy receives the News 2 Cool School award
Oceanside Collegiate Academy receives the News 2 Cool School award x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Voting starts in Somalia’s presidential election