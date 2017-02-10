Need mulch in Georgetown County?

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The County of Georgetown is giving away mulch to area residents.

It will be available for free on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or until it runs out. Mulch may be picked up at the Pawleys Island Recycling Center on Grate Ave.

Staff will be on site to help load mulch into vehicles and trailers. There will be no limit on the amount of mulch residents take.

The county has already given away about 13,000 cubic yards of mulch during a previous giveaway in late January.