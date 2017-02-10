Man called in bomb threat at Boeing to get friend out of work

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A false bomb threat called in at Boeing’s North Charleston campus last year may have been the result of an ill-conceived favor.

The man accused of calling in the bomb threat claimed he made the false report to help a friend get out of work.

Devon Wigfall of St. Stephen is charged with making the bomb threat. He was arrested several weeks after the incident according to a newly released document by the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The report says on September 22, 2016, a caller told a Boeing employee, “there’s a bomb on your premises and you need to evacuate your premises.” The threat was reported to police just a few minutes later. 300 contractors who were working on a hangar waited outside until the all clear was given 3 hours later.

According to the report, Wigfall’s phone number was found despite him dialing *67 in an attempt to block his number.

In an interview with a detective, Wigfall said one of his friends was a contracted laborer at Boeing and wanted to go home early. Wigfall told police his friend even gave him the number to call in the bomb threat.

Police were able to track down the man, who told them he and Wigfall didn’t really know each other and that never gave Wigfall his number. A subpoena of the man’s phone records showed Wigfall called the man the day of the bomb threat.

Wigfall has been jailed since his arrest in October. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.