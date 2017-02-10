Lowcountry students to speak with ISS astronauts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Palmetto Scholars Academy students in grades 6-12 will have an opportunity to speak with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station via amateur radio on Friday, February 10.

The ISS will be in radio range for about 10 minutes starting at 12:50 p.m., allowing up to 18 PSA students the chance to ask a question to Commander Shane Kimbrough.

PSA was selected as one of eight organizations from across the nation to participate in the first half of 2017 as part of a program sponsored by ARISS – Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.

Through the use of HAM radios, PSA students will have about a 10-minute window to communicate with Kimbrough, starting at 12:59 p.m. The radio requires line of sight communication. The ISS will break over the school’s horizon at that time and its orbit will put it out of reach very quickly.

PSA students submitted questions for Kimbrough, and 18 were approved by NASA to be asked. The students and astronaut will attempt to get through as many as possible before the communication window closes.

Students, led by PSA science teacher Kellye Voigt, have been working throughout the school year getting ready for the event, and have received assistance from members of the Trident Amateur Radio Club in setting up their communication channel.

ARISS is a cooperative venture of the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation (AMSAT), the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other international space agencies and international amateur radio organizations around the world. The primary goal of ARISS is to promote exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) topics by organizing scheduled contacts via amateur radio between crew members aboard the ISS and students in classrooms or informal education venues.