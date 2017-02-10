Lions Club donates to the National Child Safety Council

GEORGETOWN COUNTY,SC (WCBD)- On Friday the Lions Club representatives Earnestine M. Williams and Mr. Paul Smith, presented Sheriff A. Lane Cribb of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office with a monetary contribution in the amount of $100 to benefit the National Child Safety Council (NCSC). Safety Pup, the NCSC Mascot, has been safety hero and serves as a reminder to children to stay safe and drug Free. The educational materials target topics that affect children’s everyday lives.

Every year the Georgetown Lions Club holds an annual fish fry. There is an $8.00 donation which supports the local Lions Club Sight Conversations and glasses for the needy. This year it will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Kensington Elementary School from 11:00 AM to until 7:00PM.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere gratitude to the Georgetown Lion Club for their generous contribution to the NCSC.