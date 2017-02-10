Jimmy Buffett concert tickets sell out in minutes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Tickets for Jimmy Buffet’s concert here in Charleston sold out in just 18 minutes. That is the fastest tickets have ever sold for a concert at the Volvo Car Stadium in Daniel Island.

“I thought at least we would five, ten minutes of ticket sales but no they were gone in 30 seconds,” said Jimmy Buffet fan Laura Pape.

The tickets went live on Ticket Master Friday morning at 10 a.m. but few got a chance to purchase one.

“I had my laptop, my office computer, my dads computer, my mom was on one of them and I had my cellphone,” said Pape.”We were ready to buy them and we were just ready to push click and it is 9:55 at 10 o’clock I just started clicking and it said no tickets available she added.

Many people took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

“I have not heard of any successes on the website,” said Kris Moore President of the Lowcountry Parrot Head Club.

Bob Moran with the Volvo Car Stadium tells us there 7,262 people logged onto Ticket Master to buy tickets at 10 a.m. There were only about 6,000 tickets available.

General Admission tickets were officially being sold for $46.

Tickets are now being sold on second hand sites for upwards of $5,000.