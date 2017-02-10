Funeral set for Georgia deputy who inhaled liquid nitrogen while rescuing woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WCBD) — A funeral service is scheduled for a fallen deputy who inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a sperm bank in Augusta.

A funeral Mass for Richmond County Sergeant Greg Meagher will take place on Friday, February 10 at 12:15 at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Interment will follow will full Law Enforcement Honors at Westover Memorial Park.

Officials say Meagher died Sunday, February 5 after inhaling the chemical substance after going inside the company, Xytex, to rescue a female employee. Firefighters found both of them unresponsive.

The employee was taken a hospital. Her condition wasn’t known.